Nigeria propose friendly against D.R. Congo in March

Posted February 7, 2017 6:38 pm by Comments

Nigeria’s Super Eagles now focus on how to tackle the challenge posed by the new African champions when both sides clash in the 2018 world cup qualifier in August.

The Nigeria football federation is proposing a second friendly against DR Congo in London in March.

The Eagles have already sealed a friendly with Senegal also in London in March.

The three-time African champions are shopping for African teams who play the same type of robust football like Cameroon.

Nigeria will host Cameroon on August 28 in Uyo in the first of the double header.

