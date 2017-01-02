Nigeria: Southern Kaduna crisis more political than religious – IGP

The Nigeria Police have announced a plan to set up a squadron made up of more than 700 mobile personnel of the force in Kafanchan.

The move is part of efforts to check attacks in Southern Kaduna.

According to Inspector General of the force, Ibrahim Idris who was on a fact-finding visit to Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a local government a committee has been set up to investigate the attacks on Goska, Ninte and over villages in the area.

The Police boss noted that the unrest has more of a political than religious undertone.

He commiserated with those who have lost loved ones and properties to the unrest, but added that the situation has been blown out of proportion.

