Nigeria: Southern Kaduna crisis more political than religious – IGP

The Nigeria Police have announced a plan to set up a squadron made up of more than 700 mobile personnel of the force in Kafanchan.

The move is part of efforts to check attacks in Southern Kaduna.

Image result for Nigeria: Southern Kaduna crisis more political than religious - IGPAccording to Inspector General of the force, Ibrahim Idris who was on a fact-finding visit to Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a local government a committee has been set up to investigate the attacks on Goska, Ninte and over villages in the area.

The Police boss noted that the unrest has more of a political than religious undertone.

He commiserated with those who have lost loved ones and properties to the unrest, but added that the situation has been blown out of proportion.

