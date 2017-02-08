Nigeria targets 7% annual Economic growth by 2020

The Ministry of Budget and National Planning says Tuesday that Nigeria is targeting economic growth of at least 7 per cent a year by 2020.

The ministry in a statement says the 7 per cent target for gross domestic product growth is part of a medium-term

economic recovery plan that seeks to address inflation, ensure stable exchange rates, and a diversified and inclusive growth.

The statement says further that the plan’s priorities are Agriculture and Food security, Energy, Small businesses and Industrialization and stabilizing the macro-economic environment, the minister said.

