Nigerian Agency promises Standard Cylinders

Posted December 28, 2016 10:37 am by Comments

Nigerian Agency promises Standard Cylinders

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria says it will ensure strict enforcement of the procedure for the importation of gas cylinders and other associated products.

The director of Compliance, Bede Obayi, disclosed at the unveiling of two container loads of substandard gas cylinders worth N50 million.

Image result for Gas Cylinders

He said that cylinders approved for importation into the country as camping gas cylinders are 3kgs and 6kgs respectively but that some people now bring in 10 kg cylinders as camping gas.

He said using a 6kg approval to bring in a 10 kg was a subversion of the regulatory standards and constituted economic sabotage.

The post Nigerian Agency promises Standard Cylinders appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. SON seizes N100m cooking gas cylinders Timothy Adewuyi The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has impounded six container loads of substandard Liquefied Petroleum Gas products in Lagos....
  2. Standard organization seals 10 shops in Lagos Comfort Oseghale The Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Lagos Office 1, has sealed over 10 shops in Lagos Island for the...
  3. Lai Mohammed: Buhari’s Government will ‘Fire From all Cylinders’ Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has assured Nigerians that Buhari’s government will start ‘firing from all cylinders,’ and...
  4. NIPCO donates cylinders to Apapa teachers Nipco Plc has donated customised cylinders to staff of Apapa Primary School as a means of fuflfilling its social responsibilities...
  5. SON and sub standard goods in Nigeria   Recently, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) announced additional measures to combat the influx of fake and substandard goods?...
  6. Lagos needs N1.5bn for cooking cylinders Lagos State govern­ment said it needs about N1.5 billion to enable it provide Lique­fied Petroleum Gas, LPG, cylinders to a...
  7. Nigeria’s anti-graft Agency launches investigation into alleged Budget Padding The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has finally reacted to the Budget padding allegations making the round for a while...
  8. U.N. Food agency distributes seeds, crops to South Sudan farmers The United Nations Food agency said it has distributed vital crop seeds and tools to over 180,000 household farmers in...
  9. BREAKING: Ambode sacks building agency GM, others over Lekki collapse The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has sacked the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency,...
  10. SON to destroy N400m sub-standard tyres The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has an inventory of over N400million worth of substandard tyres awaiting destruction in its...

< YOHAIG home