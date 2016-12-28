The Standards Organisation of Nigeria says it will ensure strict enforcement of the procedure for the importation of gas cylinders and other associated products.

The director of Compliance, Bede Obayi, disclosed at the unveiling of two container loads of substandard gas cylinders worth N50 million.

He said that cylinders approved for importation into the country as camping gas cylinders are 3kgs and 6kgs respectively but that some people now bring in 10 kg cylinders as camping gas.

He said using a 6kg approval to bring in a 10 kg was a subversion of the regulatory standards and constituted economic sabotage.

The post Nigerian Agency promises Standard Cylinders appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.