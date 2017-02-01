Nigerian champions, Rangers appoint new General Manager

Former Nigeria national team captain, Christian ‘Chairman’ Chukwu has been named General Manager of Nigerian champions, Enugu Rangers.

This follows the decision of the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to sack the previous board of the club headed by Chibuzor Ozor.

Rangers have endured a slow start to the NPFL season and currently sit in 12th on the log.

Chukwu, a former captain of Rangers, said there was an urgent need for a change following their dismal start.

Rangers won last season’s NPFL title after a 32-year wait.

The Flying Antelopes will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League.

