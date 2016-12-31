Nigerian footballer Doughlas Uzama dies in Benin

Nigeria youth international Douglas Uzama has been killed by suspected cultists in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

The player was shot dead in the same South South region of Nigeria, where another professional footballer Izu Joseph was killed two months ago.

Uzama was a part of the Nigerian Under-17 team that won the FIFA world cup in 2015 and was a member of the Under-20 team that failed to qualify for next year’s African Youth Championship.

Last season he represented newly promoted Nigeria Premier League side Gombe United.

 

