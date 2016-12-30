Nigerian forward, Salami set for January move from Finland Kuopion

Kuopion Palloseura’s Nigerian forward Gbolahan Salami has hinted he could join a new team when the January transfer window opens next week.

Salami is currently on holidays in Nigeria after a season in the Finnish top flight division where he emerged as the fourth top scorer with 14 goals.

The Nigerian international signed a one-year deal with an option of a further year when he joined the club in February.

Salami says he wants a fresh challenge after setting a new club goalscoring record with the club in his first season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions.

 

