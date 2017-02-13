Nigerian govt urged to declare economic emergency to halt naira’s free fall’

The federal government of Nigeria has been urged to declare economic emergency in a bid to halt naira’s free fall occasioned by the crippling effects of the persistent fall in crude oil prices.

Experts said the fall in crude price which put significant pressure on the naira against the dollar, would have been mitigated if President Muhammadu Buhari had declared an economic emergency either by executive fiat or writing to the National Assembly for powers to apply price control mechanisms to halt the free fall of the naira.

Speaking with journalists, a Lagos-based lawyer, Obiora Akabogu, said the situation was abnormal and extra-ordinary, requiring extra-ordinary measures to stem it.

He said the president could have asked and obtained more powers from the National Assembly to allow him come up with emergency regulations to stem the tide.

Akabogu lamented that the Federal Government ought not to have allowed the free fall of the naira to continue for such a long time, unleashing untold hardship on Nigerians when the president could have taken proactive emergency price control measures to force down inflation and halt the free fall of the naira.

