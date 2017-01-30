Nigerian manufacturers set to improve local raw materials

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian Raw Materials Research and Development Council are creating a platform where manufacturers and producers of raw materials further partner to increase the utilization of local raw materials.

The effort is aimed at encouraging Nigerian manufacturers to buy locally sourced raw materials to reduce the country’s dependence on importation and foreign exchange.

The agreed that the country is blessed with abundant raw materials for industrial use and research has proven that about 54.21 percent of the raw materials used by Nigerian manufacturers are imported.

