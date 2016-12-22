Nigerian Super Eagles to get Algeria match $5000 bonus

Posted December 22, 2016 6:37 pm by Comments

Nigerian Super Eagles to get Algeria match $5000 bonus

Nigeria’s senior male national team,  Super Eagles will be paid their win bonus of 5,000 dollars per player for a 3-1 home win over Algeria in a World Cup qualifier latest on Friday.

An official of Nigeria Football Federation confirms the players will be paid in Naira meaning each of them will pocket 1.5 million naira.

Image result for Nigerian Super Eagles to get Algeria match $ 5000 bonus

The Eagles bonus was part of the recent government bailout used to pay the Super Falcons’ allowances.

The NFF is still owing the players the bonus for the 2-1 win in another World Cup qualifier in Zambia in October.

Nigeria lead their World Cup qualifying group with six points from two matches.

The post Nigerian Super Eagles to get Algeria match $ 5000 bonus appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. FG pays protesting Falcons, Super Eagles bonuses The Federal Government has released more than a million dollars to cover outstanding entitlements for the country’s football teams including...
  2. Rivers State to host Super Eagles vs Algeria 2018 World Cup qualifier The 2018 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Algeria, will be hosted in Rivers State Government in Port Harcourt. Speculations...
  3. Qualifiers: Super Eagles are out to win in Zambia – Coach Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr says the team will go out for victory in the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia...
  4. Super Eagles begin 2018 World Cup qualifier on Oct. 3rd The Super Eagles will begin the race for the 2018 World Cup ticket against Zambia on October 3 in Lusaka....
  5. Eagles get refunds, bonus for win over Tanzania Victorious Super Eagles of Nigeria are now smiling to the bank after they got some of their outstanding payments immediately...
  6. Eagles to open camp on Monday for Algeria clash Super Eagles will open training camp in Abuja on Monday, November 7, ahead of a crucial World Cup qualifier against...
  7. NFF Promises To Pay Super Eagles’ Tanzania Match Bonuses The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has promised to offset the Super Eagles win bonus for the Africa Cup of Nations...
  8. Governor Udom Promises Super Eagles $10,000 Per Goal Scored Against Algeria Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has promised Super Eagles players $ 10,000 for every unreplied goal they score...
  9. Super Eagles’ World Cup Qualifier Camp Opens in Abuja Nov 7th Super Eagles will open training camp in Abuja on Monday, November 7th, ahead of a crucial World Cup qualifier against...
  10. BREAKING: 2018 World Cup qualifier: Nigeria beat Algeria 3-1 The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday defeated visiting Desert Foxes of Algeria 3-1 in a 2018 World Cup qualifier....

< YOHAIG home