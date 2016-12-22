Nigeria’s senior male national team, Super Eagles will be paid their win bonus of 5,000 dollars per player for a 3-1 home win over Algeria in a World Cup qualifier latest on Friday.

An official of Nigeria Football Federation confirms the players will be paid in Naira meaning each of them will pocket 1.5 million naira.

The Eagles bonus was part of the recent government bailout used to pay the Super Falcons’ allowances.

The NFF is still owing the players the bonus for the 2-1 win in another World Cup qualifier in Zambia in October.

Nigeria lead their World Cup qualifying group with six points from two matches.

The post Nigerian Super Eagles to get Algeria match $ 5000 bonus appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.