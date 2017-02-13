Nigeria’s Capital market seeks balance, efficiency in budget implementation

Nigeria’s Capital market experts have called for a balanced and efficient approach that takes into consideration the direct and indirect impacts of the national budget on the nation’s capital market in the implementation of the 2017 national budget and in the future preparation of the budget.

They spoke at a seminar on the 2017 budget organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The seminar, the first of its kind organised by SEC, brought together experts with professional, policy and academic backgrounds and brainstormed extensively on the implications of the budget to the capital market in Nigeria. The theme of the seminar was: “The 2017 Budget of Growth and Recovery: Relevance, Implications and Perspectives of the Nigerian Capital Market”

While financial experts noted with concerns that deficit financing could exacerbate the crowding out of private sector and increase costs of fund, they agreed that channeling deficit funding to critical infrastructure and a further restructuring of the budget with emphasis on capital projects would stimulate national growth and help to whittle down negative side effects.

Experts also agreed on the need to harmonise fiscal and monetary policies in a way to engender national growth, noting that the high interest rate and the monetary policy stance of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are at variance with the national growth agenda.

Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mounir Gwarzo, said the Nigerian capital market will play an important role in the economic recovery of the nation by fostering capital.

Gwarzo noted that the primary concerns for investors, in regard to both the budget deficit and the public debt, are the two related issues of interest rates and inflation, pointing out that increasing levels of public debt and continuing budget deficits naturally lead to higher interest rates.

extension, performance of the equities market. The capital market needs to contribute to removing constraints witnessed by listed firms as these affect stock performance.

The Federal Government has proposed a budget of N7.298Trillion for 2017 with an estimated N4.94Trillion of aggregate revenue available to fund the budget.

The fiscal plan will result in a deficit of N2.36Trillion for 2017 which is expected to be financed mainly by borrowing. It is the intention of the Federal Government to source about N1.067 Trillion of this deficit from external sources while N1.254 Trillion will be sourced by borrowing from the domestic market.

The post Nigeria’s Capital market seeks balance, efficiency in budget implementation appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.