Nigeria’s League Management Company eager to have more live games on TV, Radio

The League Management Company is working on a masterplan to get more Nigerian TV and radio stations to broadcast the Nigeria Professional-Football League matches starting from the 2017 season.

LMC Chairman Shehu Dikko says plans are on ground to have live NPFL games televised on free to air stations for wider coverage.

He says the LMC is evaluating interests from our station, Television Continental and other TV stations.

The league body has also declared a surplus of 1.5 million dollars- that’s about 483 million naira at the end of last season.

Dikko said the savings will be rolled over to commence the 2017 season before the financial year starts in February next year.

