Nigeria’s Super Eagles fail to make 2016 Africa XI team

Nigeria Super Eagles stars have failed to make the Africa XI for 2016 named by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Arsenal youngster Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City could only be named on the substitutes’ bench.

The top three nominees for the prestigious CAF African Footballer of the Year for 2016 – Riyad Mahrez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane – are on the starting line-up.

CAF recognised Mamelodi Sundowns top stars Denis Onyango, Khama Billiat and Keegan Dolly as they won an historic CAF Champions League last year to be included on this Dream Team.

