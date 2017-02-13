No drug test for 39 pct of EPL players last season

At least 39% of players who played in the English Football League last season were not drugs tested by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad), according to official figures.

Ukad, which carries out testing on behalf of the Football Association, took 1,204 samples from 1,989 players to appear in the EFL in 2015-16.

From 550 players to play in the Premier League, 799 samples were taken.

There were no tests in the National League.

These figures do not account for players being tested more than once.

The Football Association said that like any sport it prioritised its anti-doping programme at the elite end.

