No new case of polio in Nigeria – Health authorities

The Nigerian authorities say there is no new case of polio virus in Cross River state or any where in the country.
The Acting Chief Executive of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency stated this while debunking reports of a fresh case of polio in a two year old boy in the state.

Emmanuel  Odu insists signs that suggest complications of the polio virus infection are not present in the child when examined

