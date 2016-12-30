No Plastic Rice in Nigeria, says NAFDAC

Nigeria’s agency in charge of food and drug administration, NAFDAC says the result of its laboratory test on the seized Best Tomato rice in Lagos shows the product isn’t fit for human consumption.

At a joint news conference in Abuja, NAFDAC and the Nigeria Customs Service insist the suspected fake rice is contaminated with microorganism above permissible limit.

But the government agencies say the seized product isn’t plastic rice as widely circulated and blame the social media for the misrepresentation.

