Olympic-2020 golf venue postpones decision on ending ban on women

Posted February 7, 2017 2:38 pm by Comments

The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which is set to host golf for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, failed to reach a decision about ending a ban on women as full members on Tuesday, with the head of its board of directors calling the situation “a nuisance.”

The board meeting followed calls to shift the tournament from the private club in Saitama prefecture because of the rule, which allows women to play Monday through Saturday but bars them from becoming full members and from playing on Sundays.

The Tokyo Olympic organising committee sent a letter to the club last week appealing for it to reconsider the policy.

Opinions at the meeting were divided, public broadcaster NHK said, with some of the members saying barring women from full membership was out of step with the times while others said the opinions of all club members should be considered.

Board chairman Kiichi Kimura later told reporters that the club was basically in the position of loaning out the venue for the Olympics.

“That this situation has developed is a nuisance for us, it’s really perplexing,” he said.

Japanese media has said a unanimous vote of the 15-member board is required to change the rule.

Both men’s and women’s tournaments will be held at the club in 2020, following the return of the sport to the Summer Games at last year’s Rio Olympics.

Two of the most famous golf clubs in the world have changed their policies to allow female members in recent years.

In 2014, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews decided to allow women to join after 260 years of exclusion, and Augusta National, home of the U.S. Masters, ended its men-only membership in 2012.

The post Olympic-2020 golf venue postpones decision on ending ban on women appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Golf sensation Oboh eyes 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games   Despite not qualifying to the Ladies Professional Golfers Association of America (LPGA) first tournament of the Year – the...
  2. 2020 Olympics: Cost for building Gymnastics venue doubles The cost of building a temporary gymnastics arena for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo has more than...
  3. FIFA Bars Equatorial Guinea From 2020 Olympic Qualifiers  The world’s football governing body, FIFA has barred former Africa’s women champions Equatorial Guinea from competing in the qualifiers of...
  4. IOC board backs new sports for 2020 Olympic games •Jacques Rogge, IOC President. The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has backed the proposal to add five...
  5. Nigeria will be ready for 2020 Olympics, says Ekong golf Nigeria will not feature in the golf event of this year’s Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil, not because the...
  6. Tokyo 2020: Afe Babalola endorses Nigeria Olympic Fund •Onyali foresees sports revolution by 2018 Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has said the dismal performance of...
  7. Dolphin Golf Club strategises for 2016 challenges Golf This year promises a lot of things for members of the Dolphin Golf Club located at the Navy Town,...
  8. Golf: Olympic champion Rose to take two-month break Justin Rose Olympic champion Justin Rose said Wednesday he would be taking a two-month break from golf in order to...
  9. Almaty and Beijing unveil 2022 Winter Olympic bids Kazakh city Almaty and Chinese capital Beijing on Tuesday officially presented their candidatures to host the 2022 Winter Olympics to...
  10. Golfers warm up for DOAMF Charity Golf Golfers at Ikoyi Golf Club in Lagos have commenced preparation for the biggest charity event on the club’s calendar –...

< YOHAIG home