Pacquiao asks Twitter followers to pick next opponent

Posted February 13, 2017 6:38 pm by Comments

WBO world welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao has asked his Twitter followers to pick the opponent for his next title defence.

The four options are British pair Amir Khan and Kell Brook, Australia’s Jeff Horn and American Terence Crawford.

Pacquiao said the fight for the belt he won in November will be in the United Arab Emirates.

The 38-year-old, a six-weight world champion, retired in April, but returned to defeat Jessie Vargas.

In 2015, Khan claimed he was being lined up as an opponent for Pacquiao, but that the veteran did not want to face him.

