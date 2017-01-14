Peace talks with Yahaya Jammeh end in deadlock

Peace talks with Yahaya Jammeh end in deadlock

A delegation of West African officials have held talks with Gambian President Yahyah Jammeh. Spokesperson of the coalition, Halifa Sallah told the press that the meeting was inconclusive.

TVC News Correspondent Wendy Agbo reports that  the mediation delegation led by President Buhari arrived the Gambia on Friday.

Before their arrival the drama surrounding the December 1 presidential election had taken a new turn. Ousainou Darboe, secretary of the United Democratic party, one of the coalition parties says the move is simply absurd

Halifa Sallah says the injunction will not deter the Inauguration of January 19th.  He says the ECOWAS peace talk was not conclusive but will continue.

