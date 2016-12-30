Political Turmoil May Undermine 2017 European Car Sales

Posted December 30, 2016 8:37 pm by Comments

Political Turmoil May Undermine 2017 European Car Sales

Britain’s decision to leave the European Union (Brexit) and tax increases won’t help either, according to Britain’s BMI Research, likely bringing 4 years of strong growth to an end.

Brexit EU

Investment researcher Evercore ISI believes sales will stagnate next year in all of Europe, and forecasts sales of 15 million. Western Europe includes all the big markets like Germany, France, Britain, Italy and France.

The University of Duisberg-Essen’s Center for Automotive Research (CAR) believes Europe’s sales growth will slow to 1.3% next year,  compared with 2016’s healthy 5.8% pace.

Citi Research forecasts further sales growth in 2017, but not much.

The post Political Turmoil May Undermine 2017 European Car Sales appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. France’s political star, Macron eyes 2017 Presidential race France’s rising political star Emmanuel Macron dropped stronger hints regarding his political ambition of becoming president ahead of the 2017...
  2. SA political turmoil not enough to sway rand Despite political turbulence relating to fraud charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, the rand did not disappoint, notes said Overberg...
  3. UK retail sales show little sign of post-Brexit vote slowdown TVC NEWS British retail sales softened only slightly in August after a bumper July, suggesting June’s vote to leave the...
  4. Black Friday expected to pull £5.8 billion over the four day sales weekend As the United Kingdom heads towards the busiest sales weekend of the year, new research from VoucherCodes.co.uk and the Centre for...
  5. European Tour grants Stenson life membership TVC NEWS Henrik Stenson has been made an honorary life member of the European Tour in recognition of winning the...
  6. European stocks edge higher as auto, mining shares gain TVC NEWS As at July 8 European shares edged higher on Friday, with carmakers advancing after China reported an increase...
  7. Trends likely to shape fashion business in 2017 IFE OGUNFUWA examines the expected performance of the fashion industry in the coming year Even though many fashion brands experienced...
  8. European Countries re-examine ties with D.R. Congo European countries are considering re-examining ties with the DRC as the political situation worsens. France’s foreign ministry called for the...
  9. Kenyan new vehicle dealers blame tax hike for low sales New vehicle sales in Kenya dropped 29.1 per cent in the first half of the year in what dealers attributed...
  10. Kia sales up by 3.4% in May Kia Motors Corporation has announced that its May 2016 global sales figures (export sales, domestic sales and sales from overseas...

< YOHAIG home