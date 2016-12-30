Britain’s decision to leave the European Union (Brexit) and tax increases won’t help either, according to Britain’s BMI Research, likely bringing 4 years of strong growth to an end.

Investment researcher Evercore ISI believes sales will stagnate next year in all of Europe, and forecasts sales of 15 million. Western Europe includes all the big markets like Germany, France, Britain, Italy and France.

The University of Duisberg-Essen’s Center for Automotive Research (CAR) believes Europe’s sales growth will slow to 1.3% next year, compared with 2016’s healthy 5.8% pace.

Citi Research forecasts further sales growth in 2017, but not much.

The post Political Turmoil May Undermine 2017 European Car Sales appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.