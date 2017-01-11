Pope Francis has condemned Islamist terrorism, describing it as “homicidal madness”.

He wants leaders to improve social conditions that serve as fertile ground for the spread of fundamentalism and radicalisation.

In his annual address to diplomats, he also forcefully restated a call to ban nuclear weapons, saying experiments by North Korea to build long-range missiles, risked setting off a new nuclear arms race.

He spoke to diplomats from more than 180 countries. In his, “state of the world” address, the Pope spoke of the need to defend European unification and for greater unity in facing climate change.

He reserved his toughest words of condemnation for the wave of “fundamentalist-inspired terrorism” in 2016, listing attacks by Islamists in Europe, Africa, Asia and the United States.

The post Pope commends Islamist terror as ‘Homicidal Madness’ appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.