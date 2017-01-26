President Barrow arrives in Gambia from Senegal – Witness

Gambia’s newly sworn-in president Adama Barrow arrived in the capital Banjul on Thursday, a Reuters witness said

Barrow’s return to the country came days after his predecessor Yahya Jammeh fled into exile under pressure from regional forces.

Barrow was inaugurated as president in neighbouring Senegal last week as mediators concluded an exit deal for Jammeh.

