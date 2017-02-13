Rafa Nadal’s uncle to step down as his coach

Posted February 13, 2017 4:37 pm by Comments

Rafael Nadal’s uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year’s ATP Tour.

Toni feels he has been sidelined by Nadal’s father and others in the player’s entourage.

Toni has been with player throughout illustrious career but feels every year he has less influence and makes fewer important decisions

Two weeks after watching his nephew lose in five sets to Roger Federer in the Australian Open final, Toni Nadal says he wants to concentrate on training emerging players.

