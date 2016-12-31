Roadside bomb kills Police officer, Soldier in Egypt
A police officer and a soldier have been killed by a roadside bomb in Egypt’s northern Sinai Peninsula on Saturday.
Security sources say the bomb was detonated by remote when the victims’ armoured vehicle passed by during a security operation.
There has been no immediate claim of responsibility by any group.
