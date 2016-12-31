Roadside bomb kills Police officer, Soldier in Egypt

Posted December 31, 2016 4:37 pm by Comments

A police officer and a soldier have been killed by a roadside bomb in Egypt’s northern Sinai Peninsula on Saturday.

Security sources say the bomb was detonated by remote when the victims’ armoured vehicle passed by during a security operation.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility by any group.

The post Roadside bomb kills Police officer, Soldier in Egypt appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Roadside bomb kills four in Sinai Peninsula Four state electricity workers  have been killed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. Security and medical officials in the turbulent region, say...
  2. Roadside bomb wounds 18 police in Egypt’s Sinai A roadside bomb wounded 18 Egyptian policemen Sunday travelling on a bus in the Sinai Peninsula, where security forces are...
  3. Car bomb explosion kills 22 people in Benghazi A car bomb targeting security forces in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi has killed at least 22 people with...
  4. Roadside bomb kills four Egyptian soldiers Four soldiers, including a military officer, were killed and another three were wounded on Thursday in Egypt’s North Sinai, according...
  5. Suicide car bomb in Somalia port kills 29 A suicide car bomb killed 29 people in Mogadishu. The incident occurred at the entrance of Somalia’s biggest port this...
  6. Car bomb kills four policemen in Egypt A car bomb exploded outside a hotel housing election judges in Egypt’s North Sinai on Tuesday, killing at least four...
  7. Egyptian army kills 25 militiamen with links to I.S. The Egyptian army on Wednesday says it has killed 25 members of a militia affiliated with so called Islamic State...
  8. Egypt security forces kill gunmen in raid on armed group Egyptian security forces have killed at least three gunmen in a raid on a hideout used by what it described...
  9. Car-bomb kills ex-defence minister— police Somalia’s former defence minister was killed in a car bomb on Monday, the latest in a string of attacks in...
  10. Sinai bombing kills two Egypt police Egyptian police Two Egyptian policemen were killed in a roadside bombing in the Sinai Peninsula on Saturday, the interior ministry...

< YOHAIG home