Russia offers Philippines arms, close friendship

Russia says it is ready to become a “new reliable partner” of the Philippines and to supply it with sophisticated weapons.

Illustrating the transformation of Philippine foreign relations since President Duterte took office in June, two Russian warships are on four-day visit to Manila this week, the first official navy-to-navy contact between the two countries.

Russian Ambassador Igor Anatol-yevich Khovaev says he understood that the Philippines was intent on diversifying its foreign partners.

The Russian navy visit comes less than a month after Duterte sent his foreign and defence ministers to Moscow to discuss arms deals after a U.S. senator said he would block the sale of 26,000 assault rifles to the Philippines.

Duterte has thrown the future of Philippine-U.S. relations into question with angry outbursts against the U.S. and some scaling back of military ties while taking steps to boost ties with China and Russia.

