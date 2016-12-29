Rwanda to boost export receipts in 2017

A widening gap between import bills and export receipts worries Rwandan government strategists.

Rwanda’s trade partners in Europe, China and America have scaled down imports, which now hurts the country’s revenue profile.

Under the second Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Strategy of the government, exports growth was targeted at 28 per cent but it slowed to 16.5 per cent in August.

Rwanda Central Bank figures showed exports earnings dropped to $ 268.57 million from $ 275.12 million.

Coffee and tea are major exports of Rwanda.

