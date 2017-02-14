Rwanda to reject Low Quality Imports

President Kagame toured the Special Economic Zone where he visited four factories manufacturing different products within the ‘Made in Rwanda’ framework.

While addressing business people with operations within the Special Economic Zone at the conclusion of the tour, President Kagame said that it was not acceptable that Rwandans import low quality goods when they have the ability to produce high quality products at low prices in Rwanda.

“We have to ensure that the investments made here benefit the investors, but most importantly it must benefit Rwandans. This is an opportunity to be part of the global value chain but we should also satisfy our own market,” he said.

Following the visit, President Kagame met and interacted with more than 3000 Gasabo District local leaders at Petit Stade in Remera.

The local leaders included Village Executive Committee Members, Council Bureau of the Cell, Cell Executive Secretaries and Social Economic Development Officers, Council Bureau of the Sector and Sector Executive Secretaries, District Council and Executive Committee Members.

 

 

 

 

 

 

