RwandAir directs flights to India to boost trade, tourism

Posted January 13, 2017 8:37 am by Comments

RwandAir directs flights to India to boost trade, tourism

The move by RwandAir to start direct commercial flights to Mumbai, India in quarter two of the year will ease market access and help reduce transport costs.

The development follows the signing of bilateral air services agreements between Rwanda and India during the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, a global business forum in India, early this week.

Image result for RwandAir directs flights to India to boost trade, tourism

The RwandAir chief executive officer, John Mirenge says all the agreements have been reached, noting that the national carrier was already preparing to launch the long haul flights to India as planned.

The government of Rwanda is trying to facilitate exporters to find new export markets as part of efforts aimed at reducing the country’s trade deficit and strengthen the country’s foreign exchange reserve cover.

The post RwandAir directs flights to India to boost trade, tourism appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. India moves to boost trade in Nigeria, opens industrial association In its bid aimed at boosting its trade relations with Nigeria,India has opened its oldest industrial associations in Nigeria. The...
  2. Rwandair acquires Africa’s first Boeing 737-800 next Gen RwandAir has now added Boeing 737-800 Next Generation to its fleet of aircrafts. This, the national flag carrier hopes will...
  3. Nigeria-India trade hits $16 billion (Fred Itua, ABUJA) The trade volume between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and India has hit $ 16 billion, the Indian...
  4. 20,000 Nigerians Seek Medical Help In India Yearly, Yet No Direct Flights- High Commissioner The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ajjampur Ghanashyam has said about 40,000 Nigerians travel to India yearly, with 50% of...
  5. Rwanda to participate in 7th Int’l Horticulture trade fair Rwanda will participate in the upcoming 7th International Floriculture and Horticulture Trade Fair (IFTF) in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The week-long expo,...
  6. We’re being beaten on international trade deals, says expert Dr John Isemede, an international trade expert with UNIDO, says Nigeria is really not gaining from its international trade agreements....
  7. Rwanda to boost export receipts in 2017 A widening gap between import bills and export receipts worries Rwandan government strategists. Rwanda’s trade partners in Europe, China and...
  8. NEPC tasks local exporters to tap into $365bn global animal trade By Providence Obuh The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has tasked local exporters in a bid to tap into global...
  9. Japan’s trade minister seeks to partner with India in energy sector Japan’s Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko on Monday (January 09) said Tokyo’s technology and New Delhi’s skilled labour could combine to...
  10. Photos: RwandAir Airbus 330-200 arrives Nigeria Rwandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Stanislas Kamanzi, Pilot in command of Airbus 330-200, Captain Kodjo, Country Manager, Rwand Air...

< YOHAIG home