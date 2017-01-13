RwandAir directs flights to India to boost trade, tourism

The move by RwandAir to start direct commercial flights to Mumbai, India in quarter two of the year will ease market access and help reduce transport costs.

The development follows the signing of bilateral air services agreements between Rwanda and India during the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, a global business forum in India, early this week.

The RwandAir chief executive officer, John Mirenge says all the agreements have been reached, noting that the national carrier was already preparing to launch the long haul flights to India as planned.

The government of Rwanda is trying to facilitate exporters to find new export markets as part of efforts aimed at reducing the country’s trade deficit and strengthen the country’s foreign exchange reserve cover.

