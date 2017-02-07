Rwandair, Wirecard deal to ease booking, ticket payment

Posted February 7, 2017 12:37 am by Comments

Rwandair, Wirecard deal to ease booking, ticket payment

Travellers with RwandAir will now find it easier to book and pay for flights online following a deal signed with European firm, Wirecard Group, to facilitate the process. Wirecard is one of the world’s leading providers of electronic payment solutions.

planes-new,

John Mirenge, the RwandAir chief executive officer, said the deal is in line with the airline’s commitment to continuously improve service delivery and boost efficiency.

Mirenge said the partnership allows RwandAir passengers to book and pay for flights online using cards, including Visa, MasterCard, Diners/Discover, JCB, China, UnionPay and Maestro.

“Wirecard’s global coverage and optimum technical structure will ensure smooth online booking and ticketing experience for passengers,” he said at the deal signing event in Kigali.

He added that the initiative will also support efforts by the government in promoting a cashless

The post Rwandair, Wirecard deal to ease booking, ticket payment appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. RwandAir directs flights to India to boost trade, tourism The move by RwandAir to start direct commercial flights to Mumbai, India in quarter two of the year will ease...
  2. Rwandair acquires Africa’s first Boeing 737-800 next Gen RwandAir has now added Boeing 737-800 Next Generation to its fleet of aircrafts. This, the national flag carrier hopes will...
  3. Hollop! Hollop! Online Travel Booking just got Cheaper with Travelbeta.com Online travel booking company Travelbeta.com officially launched operations on Wednesday the 28th of October 2015 with the aim of providing...
  4. Filmhouse Cinemas Takes Tickets Booking Online AS part of its commitment to meeting the world standard and serving his customers better, Filmhouse Cinemas, a leading cinema...
  5. Chance to win big as Filmhouse Cinemas launches Online Ticket Booking Website! There are few things more annoying than getting to the cinemas hoping to see the latest blockbuster only to find...
  6. Tips to booking cheap flights amidst rising airfares Stories by Louis Iba In recent weeks, airfares in Nigeria, especially on international routes, have risen by about 60-70 per...
  7. Photos: RwandAir Airbus 330-200 arrives Nigeria Rwandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Stanislas Kamanzi, Pilot in command of Airbus 330-200, Captain Kodjo, Country Manager, Rwand Air...
  8. Win a free trip to an unforgetable experince in Kigali Have you dreamt of going to Rwanda? You could be in with a chance of winning the trip of a...
  9. Ade Olabode: Here’s How Online Payment Can Improve your Business Payment is big. Online payment needs disruption. These two statements can provide a backdrop to efficient retailing in the next...
  10. Checking Online Payment Fraud In Nigeria Perceived high-level fraud within the online community, network issue and lack of education have continued to pose huge challenges to...

< YOHAIG home