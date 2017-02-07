Travellers with RwandAir will now find it easier to book and pay for flights online following a deal signed with European firm, Wirecard Group, to facilitate the process. Wirecard is one of the world’s leading providers of electronic payment solutions.

,

John Mirenge, the RwandAir chief executive officer, said the deal is in line with the airline’s commitment to continuously improve service delivery and boost efficiency.

Mirenge said the partnership allows RwandAir passengers to book and pay for flights online using cards, including Visa, MasterCard, Diners/Discover, JCB, China, UnionPay and Maestro.

“Wirecard’s global coverage and optimum technical structure will ensure smooth online booking and ticketing experience for passengers,” he said at the deal signing event in Kigali.

He added that the initiative will also support efforts by the government in promoting a cashless

The post Rwandair, Wirecard deal to ease booking, ticket payment appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.