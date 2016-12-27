Rwandan farmers to get disease resistant cassava sticks

Rwanda Agriculture Board says that about 20 million cuttings of new cassava varieties are expected to be multiplied on 1000 hectares during 2017 farming season.

This was announced at a recent meeting in Nyanza District that gathered cassava multipliers, representatives of farmer cooperatives, mayors and agronomists from all districts of the Southern Province.

The head of Rwanda Agriculture Board’s Southern Zone, Aime Parfait Gasana said local committees to oversee the multiplication of varieties and distribution would be set up.

He said that all cassava growers will get clean planting materials and fair distribution of the disease resistant varieties.

Minister of agriculture, Geraldine Mukeshimana, urged local authorities and the farmers to ensure proper distribution of the new disease resistant cassava cuttings which were expensive to import.

