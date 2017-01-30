Rwandan Genocide suspect faces more charges in Malawi court

A Malawian court has established additional charges against Vincent Murekezi, a Rwandan, who faces extradition to Rwanda, for his alleged involvement in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Appearing before a Malawian court for his extradition trial, it emerged that the suspect had fraudulently acquired Malawian citizenship and had bribed, to be naturalised as a Malawian citizen.

Earlier reports also indicated that Murekezi had managed to obtain a Malawian passport in 2003.

Vincent has for years operated businesses in Malawi, despite an outstanding indictment against him.

The case has been adjourned until February the 3rd.

