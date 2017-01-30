A Malawian court has established additional charges against Vincent Murekezi, a Rwandan, who faces extradition to Rwanda, for his alleged involvement in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Appearing before a Malawian court for his extradition trial, it emerged that the suspect had fraudulently acquired Malawian citizenship and had bribed, to be naturalised as a Malawian citizen.

Earlier reports also indicated that Murekezi had managed to obtain a Malawian passport in 2003.

Vincent has for years operated businesses in Malawi, despite an outstanding indictment against him.

The case has been adjourned until February the 3rd.

The post Rwandan Genocide suspect faces more charges in Malawi court appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.