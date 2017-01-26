Ivory Coast striker Salomon Kalou will not play at another Africa Cup of Nations following his side’s exit on Tuesday but he may stay on for the chance to play at the 2018 World Cup.

Ivory Coast are top of their World Cup qualifying group after two matches and Kalou may be tempted by the prospect of playing at the finals for a third time.

He has also played at six Nations Cups – making his debut at the 2008 tournament in Ghana – and was a losing finalist in 2012 before lifting the trophy three years later.

Kalou has made a total of 89 appearances for the Elephants, scoring 28 goals.

The post Salomon Kalou may stay on until 2018 World Cup appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.