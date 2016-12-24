Sam Allardyce says Crystal Palace ‘must stop conceding goals’

Sam Allardyce says his first task as Crystal Palace boss will be to tighten up a defence that has leaked 32 goals in 17 kPremier League matches this season.

Allardyce was appointed Palace manager on Friday, penning a two-and-a-half year deal after the club parted company with Alan Pardew on Thursday.

Former England manager Allardyce inherits a side low on confidence with Palace languishing in 17th place having won just once in their last 11 Premier League matches.

