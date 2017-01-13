Saudi Arabia cuts Oil outputs to less than 10m barrels per day

Saudi Arabia has reduced oil production to less than 10 million barrels a day, below its targeted level.

Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih says will consider renewing its pledge to cut crude output in six months.

The world’s biggest oil exporter is currently producing at a 22-month low.

Saudi Arabia had agreed to cut 486,000 barrels a day to 10.058 million barrels a day as part of a global deal to reduce output to curb a supply glut.

Saudi Arabia is due to meet fellow members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries in May at their bi-annual meeting in Vienna to assess the market and the group’s production policy.

