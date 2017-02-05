Siasia applies for S’Africa, Pirates coaching Job

Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia is one of the coaches to have submitted his application for the South Africa coaching job ahead of the 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

South Africa are in the same group with Nigeria in the race to be at the 2019 Africa Cup of nations, and Siasia could be in charge by the time both sides meet.

The 49 year old who has has also applied for the coaching job of Orlando Pirates.

Pirates are also in the market for a coach to fill the position left by Muhsin Ertugal, who resigned in November last year.

