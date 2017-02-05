Somali president vows to restore security and political stability if re-elected

Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud has outlined his top priorities if the country’s parliament grants him another term, in presidential polls to be held on February 8.

Image result for Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud

In an interview with VOA, the leader vowed to focus on establishing security and political stability if he is re-elected.

The 62 year old former academic and activist from the Hawiye clan said he wants to “complete unfinished business.”

“Security was our first priority and it still remains our first priority, he said. We will end the threat coming from anti-peace elements and we will lay foundations for reliable security agencies in the country.”

Analysts however say that Mahmoud faces a tough challenge ahead. He has been criticised by other candidates for failing to implement his election promises especially those pertaining to security, as the country continues to face numerous al-Shabaab attacks.

