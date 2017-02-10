Somalis celebrate emergence of Abdullahi Mohamed as president

Somalis have been celebrating the election of Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed as the new president.

Citizens fired guns in the air, cheered atop military vehicles and slaughtered camels to celebrate the victory of anti-corruption campaigner Mohamed.

Western donors have also welcomed his election, with the EU urging him to tackle corruption, while the United States called the transition a step forward despite concerns about irregularities.

Mohamed, a former prime minister told lawmakers shortly after his election that his core value is justice and to help the poor people.

He however faces an uphill task as the aid-dependent state faces an imminent food crisis, empty coffers and an Islamist insurgency.

The new president says he plans to get down to work immediately.

