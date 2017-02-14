South Africa Economic Growth reliant on EU Trade relations

Trade with partners in the west remains a significant contributor to the South African economy, said the International Cooperation, Trade and Security (ICTS) cluster.

The ICTS issued a statement on Sunday, further detailing the announcements made by President Jacob Zuma at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday.

Among the points raised by the cluster was the importance of international trade for the country’s economy.

“South Africa’s economic diplomacy remains pivotal to attracting investment, creating jobs, fighting poverty and inequality as well as growing and transforming the economy,” said the ICTS.

The Economic Partnership agreement with the European Union (EU) in September 2016 will provide “new market access opportunities” for South African products, said the cluster.

“Almost all SA products, about 99%, will have preferential market access in the EU, compared to about 95% under the Trade Development Cooperation Agreement (TDCA). About 96% of the products will enter the EU market without being subjected to customs duties or quantitative restrictions.”

