South African government invests in manufacturing industries

South Africa’s effort to grow the manufacturing industry is steadily having impact on job creation.

One of the many ways the government has responded to the calls for jobs has been the revival of industrial parks.

The Department of Trade and Industry, guided by the National Development Plan, has been driving the revitalization of Industrial Parks Programme.

The parks have long been seen as a beacon of hope for development in townships and rural areas.

