South Africa’s rand weakened slightly against the dollar in early trade on Thursday ahead of President Jacob Zuma’s annual state of the nation speech where he will outline the government’s plans to improve the economy this year.

Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, was elected by parliament following his party’s victory in the 2009 general election. He was re-elected in the 2014 election.

Zuma is the President of the African National Congress (ANC), the governing political party, and was Deputy President of South Africa from 1999 to 2005.

Zuma is also referred to by his initials JZ and his clan name Msholozi. Zuma became the President of the ANC on 18 December 2007 after defeating incumbent Thabo Mbeki at the ANC conference in Polokwane. He was re-elected as ANC leader at the ANC conference in Mangaung on 18 December 2012, defeating challenger Kgalema Motlanthe by a large majority.

