South Sudan seeking aid to close budget deficit

Posted February 11, 2017 2:38 am by Comments

South Sudan seeking aid to close budget deficit

South Sudan is seeking financial support the from donor communities to help close a $ 200 million budget deficit.

 

South Sudan’s finance minister, Stephen Dhieu Dau, speaks in Juba, 23 July 2013.

Image result for south sudan currency

The country’s finance minister, Stephen Dhieu Dau said the local currency was depreciating against U.S. dollar because consumer prices in the markets were skyrocketing

“I need support from the donors to come and provide even technical support to the ministry of finance for us to undertake the reform agenda like the establishment of the National Revenue Authority to support the Bank of South Sudan,” said the minister.

He was speaking meeting Germany ambassador who pledged support on behalf of the donor community in the country.

“I have also requested them to support us in the budget deficit. Prices have increased and the cost of living is now unaffordable for majority of the people in the country”.

Speaking on behalf of the donor community, the German envoy to South Sudan, Johannes Lehne said donor countries would continue to support the government to implement the reform agenda stated in chapter 4 of the 2015 peace agreement.

He emphasized the importance of transparency to the donor community Germany provides $ 1bn every year for humanitarian aid.

 

The post South Sudan seeking aid to close budget deficit appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. South Sudan seeks $300 mln in external support for budget South Sudan‘s government wants $ 300 million in aid and loans to support its next budget, as it seeks to...
  2. N386bn looted funds to finance budget deficit —FG Minister of National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, said yesterday, that N386 billion recovered looted funds would form part of...
  3. WFP approves budget for South Sudan food aids in 2017 The United Nations World Food Programme has approved a budget revised for the Protracted Relief and Recovery Operation in which...
  4. South Sudan wants big budget despite economy in ruins Michael Makuei, South Sudan Information Minister The government of South Sudan, whose economy has been ravaged by years of war,...
  5. 2016 budget deficit may increase to N3tr – Finance Minister The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has enunciated the economic strategy of the Buhari administration, even as she explained that...
  6. TSA recoveries will partly close budget 2016 deficit gap –Adeosun Federal Government yesterday hinted that the quantum of borrowed funds to finance this year’s budget deficit may not be as...
  7. South Sudan, UNDP partner to promote tax system South Sudan is developing a financial management strategy to improve revenues collection as it hopes to diversify its oil dependent...
  8. Sudan and South Sudan renegotiating oil deal: reports Sudan and South Sudan’s oil ministers have agreed in principle a new oil pipeline deal, reports said Thursday, after slumps...
  9. Britain To Deploy About 100 Troops To South Sudan- Minister Up to 100 additional British troops will join U.N. peacekeeping work in South Sudan, the defense minister said on Thursday,...
  10. Funding N1.84tr budget deficit The Federal Government has proposed an ambitious budget of N6.08 trillion for the 2016 fiscal year. The budget has N1.84...

< YOHAIG home