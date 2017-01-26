South Sudan, UNDP partner to promote tax system

South Sudan is developing a financial management strategy to improve revenues collection as it hopes to diversify its oil dependent economy

The government, through its finance ministry is working with development partners, particularly the United Nations Development Programs on a multi-functional project aimed to support public financial management.

The UNDP hopes that the improved tax revenue system will allow the Government to effectively manage the funds at all levels.

State Minister of Finance, John Ijino Lako says the country remains optimistic about the improved tax revenue collection system.

