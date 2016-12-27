Southern California home prices keep rising, and sales jump

Southern California home prices and sales rose in November compared with a year earlier, according to a report released Tuesday.

The six-county region’s median price reached $ 465,000 last month, up 5.9% from November 2015, real estate data firm CoreLogic said. Sales soared 24.1%.

The strong sales jump, however, happened largely because new lending regulations last year delayed many deals that otherwise would have closed in November 2015, CoreLogic analyst Andrew LePage said.

“The main reason Southern California home sales in November shot up so sharply … is the artificially weak sales recorded in November 2015,” LePage said in a statement.

Median prices climbed, year-over-year, in all six counties.

