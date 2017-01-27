Starbucks curbs 2017 revenue forecast after U.S. store visits drop

TVC NEWS Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) on Thursday trimmed its full-year revenue forecast and reported a weaker-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established restaurants in its Americas region, sending shares down 3.4 percent in extended trade.

The world’s biggest coffee seller said visits to U.S. stores, the heart of the Americas region, were down in a sign the company may be succumbing to the stubborn slump bedeviling the broader restaurant industry.

Starbucks Chief Operating Officer Kevin Johnson told Reuters the disappointing Americas results were due to operational challenges caused by congestion at drink pickup sites after adoption of mobile order-and-pay doubled to 1,200 restaurants during the fiscal first quarter, which ended Jan. 1.

Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz said on a conference call: “We are now laser-focused on fixing this problem, but the nature of it, too much demand, is an operational challenge we have solved before and I can assure you we will solve again.”

Sales at Americas region cafes open at least 13 months were up 3 percent for the first quarter, missing analysts’ average estimate of a 3.9 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

U.S. same-store sales were also up 3 percent, driven exclusively by higher spending, while the actual number of transactions was down. Starbucks attributed some of that decline to its decision to change its loyalty program to focus on dollars spent rather than transactions. Adjusting for that program change, Starbucks said traffic was flat.

The Seattle company forecast 2017 revenue would rise 8 to 10 percent, down from its target issued three months ago of a double-digit rise for the year.

Johnson, the COO, also pinned some blame on macroeconomic weakness that is causing pain throughout the restaurant industry.

“We view this as a reminder that, despite (Starbucks’) relative consistency and outperformance vs. peers, it isn’t completely immune to a meaningful deterioration in retail traffic,” Stephens analyst Will Slabaugh said in a client note.

The Americas region contributed 62 percent of Starbucks’ total net revenue in the latest fiscal year.

Much of that came from the United States, where Starbucks and other chains have been battling direct rivals as well as unusually low grocery prices.

Starbucks shares fell $ 2.00 to $ 56.46 in extended trade.

