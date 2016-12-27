Strasbourg Christmas market boosts economic development

The 446-year-old Strasbourg Christmas market, one of the oldest holiday markets in Europe has created big waves in boosting economic development for the city.

Located in the French city of Strasbourg, near the France and Germany border, the market has opened paths towards being an international market, and is at the forefront of the Christmas economy.

Strasbourg Christmas market has taken extensive measures in responding to market demands by “bringing” tourists and “going global”, attracting international vendors while keeping local culture and traditions.

With efforts from the local tourism office, the scale of the industry has expanded. More than 300 wooden cabins used for the Christmas market can be found in downtown Strasbourg. The market also provided an area solely used by the vendors from guest countries every year.

The market not only brought profits to the stalls, it has simultaneously boosted the tourism industry as well. Statistics show that the international and domestic tourists brought in 2.5 million tourists annually, which contributed to an increase in income for numerous merchants and businesses.

“The total profits the Christmas market made were about 400 million euros, including a profit of 50 million euros from the local merchants and hotels. Travel agencies also brought in 50 million euros. In addition, airlines and railroad companies were also highly profitable,” said first deputy mayor of Strasbourg, Alain Fontanel.

Since 2009, the market has even established branch markets in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, Russian capital of Moscow, and the Chinese capital of Beijing.

“(The market) was well received in other countries, and also attracted tourists from these countries to come and visit Strasbourg,” said the first deputy mayor.

Strasbourg not only brought its specialty food and crafts to other countries, but also introduced the concept of market planning and operations to the rest of the world, which contributed to the market’s success in different countries.

“I wish to go back to China and hold a Christmas market one more time, in Shanghai, Nanjing, or Hong Kong,” said Jean-Jacques Gsell, president of Tourism Office of Strasbourg.

To maintain the city’s “Capital of Christmas” image, the city government annually spends millions of euros on the Christmas market.

