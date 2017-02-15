Congolese in the capital city are increasingly turning to street hawkers to feed themselves and their families.

This is as food crisis bites hard in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

From civil servants and students, to construction workers and parents with their children, hungry Kinshasa residents depend on so-called Malewas, or street food sellers, whose numbers have grown as the economy has worsened.

DR Congo has been mired in political and economic unrest for years.

The post Street food booms as economic crisis grows in DRC appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.