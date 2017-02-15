Street food booms as economic crisis grows in DRC

Congolese in the capital city are increasingly turning to street hawkers to feed themselves and their families.

This is as food crisis bites hard in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

From civil servants and students, to construction workers and parents with their children, hungry Kinshasa residents depend on so-called Malewas, or street food sellers, whose numbers have grown as the economy has worsened.

DR Congo has been mired in political and economic unrest for years.

