Sudan denies accepting humanitarian access from abroad

A senior Sudanese official has denied Khartoum’s acceptance, to deliver humanitarian aid to the rebel-held areas in Blue Nile State through Ethiopia.

After a series of talks in Addis Ababa in August, the Sudanese government and the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in the North, failed to sign the humanitarian access agreement.

SPLM-N demands to bring 20 percent of the humanitarian assistance to the affected areas directly from Ethiopia and the Sudanese delegation rejected the demand, insisting that all aids should come via government controlled areas.

Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Ahmed Adam says ”the government didn’t change its stance against the direct delivery of assistance from abroad to the Two Areas.”

