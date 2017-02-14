Sudanese mineral minister pays rare visit to Darfur gold mines

Sudan’s Minister of Minerals Ahmed Sadiq al-Karouri has arrived at Jebel Amir gold mines in North Darfur State to follow up on efforts to legalize and regulate mining activities in the region.

Al-Karouri, who addressed crowds of traditional miners at Jebel Amir, said he is visiting the area in order to “legalize and regulate traditional mining to maximize the benefit and minimize the negatives in the sector”.

He urged the traditional miners to cooperate with the committees tasked with legalizing the work in the sector, disclosing that a fund to support the services in the area would be established in coordination with the mining companies operating there.

The Minister said any company that refuses to carry out its social responsibility duties would risk the cancellation of its mining permission.

