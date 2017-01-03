Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, is waiting to complete his much publicised transfer from KRC Genk of Belgium to English Premier League Champions, Leicester City this January.

Ndidi has completed his medicals at the English club, but the club is yet to announce the 15 million pound deal.

Genk and Leicester were reported to have agreed in December to the transfer of the Eagles midfielder.

Reports indicate the final details of the transfer is to be sorted out by the two clubs and Ndidi’s agent for the move to take place.

The post Super Ealges’ midfielder, Ndidi waits for agent nod for Leicester move appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.