Super Falcons’ Oshoala joins Dalian Quanjian

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has taken her trade to the Chinese Women’s Super League from English side Arsenal.

The former Liverpool Ladies striker is currently training with Dalian Quanjian in their winter camp as they prepare for the new season.

Oshoala had earlier denied rumours she was making the switch to China after reports emanated about the intending move just after she won the CAF 2017 Africa Women Player of the Year award.

Oshoala moved to Arsenal Ladies from Liverpool Ladies and won the FA Women’s FA Cup last season.

